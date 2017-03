COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — The North Augusta girls basketball team defeated Wilson 61-37 in the SCHSL 4A state championship to complete its perfect season with the program’s first-ever state title.

Junior forward Amari Young had a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds, while senior Kiara Jackson added ten points off the bench to lead the Jackets.

North Augusta finished the year with a 28-0 record.

Check out the video for highlights and postgame interviews.