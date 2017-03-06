Billy S. performs and paints in this segment of The Dish.

More about Billy S Art & Music:

http://instagram.com/billy_s._images

http://facebook.com/BillySart&music

Billy S is a self taught artist and singer/songwriter/musician. He plays several instruments by ear and also teaches music and art lessons. He enjoys being a roadie at The Bell & James Brown Arena, & other area venues. You can find him playing his music solo, acoustically, & with his electric band: Billy S Power Trio. He’s had 2 California shows, an invitation to Carmel Art & FILM, and a gallery show & performance in surfer paradise, Half Moon Bay! He has performed from the Sunset Strip in L.A., to New York’s Greenwich Village. You will LOVE his new acoustic album , just Google : BILLY S, LOVE . And, for future art show information, just follow him on Instagram @billy_s._images.