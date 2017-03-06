Georgia Southern students get newsroom experience through WJBF workshop

Related Coverage Rumors spread about closing of historic bar near Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Dozens of Georgia Southern students got a chance to experience a newsroom on Saturday.

Our Brad Means, Stefany Bornman, and News Director Kathy Wideman hosted the second annual M-M-J for a day workshop.

Each person was assigned a role and had a 6 p-m deadline when the newscast started.

Students from all different majors attended the 1-day workshop.

“I can see myself doing this,” said Junior Journalism Major Joshua Crump. “This is just exciting for me, just being in this type of environment. It’s something I really want to do and something I am passionate about.”

“Honestly this is just great experience for me to have on my resume. We can show this show and I’ll say yes I made this block. This is something that I produced. I made sure that this was all in order.”Meg Elwood, Senior Multimedia Journalism Major, said.

Communications Department Professor Dean Cummings hopes the workshop helps students land jobs after graduation.

Watch one of the stories a student wrote here.