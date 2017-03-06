Glascock County Sheriff’s Office working possible hostage situation

By Published:
Breaking News graphic
Breaking News graphic

Glascock County, Ga. (WJBF) – Police in Glascock County are currently on the scene of a person who has barricaded themselves inside of a home on Cason Road in Mitchell.

At this time they can’t determine if a hostage is being held inside.

Those on the scene helping with negotiations include the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Department of Natural Resources and Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are asking anyone in that area to avoid the area if at all possible.

Stay tuned to WJBF News Channel 6 as this story continues to develop.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s