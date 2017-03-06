Jamestown Community Center issue coming back to commission

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Commissioner Marion Williams continues to question fellow commissioner Sammie Sias’ involvement with the Jamestown Community Center.

More than 15 years, ago Sias’ neighborhood group contracted with the city to runJamestown and that continues today.

Three weeks ago Mayor Davis convinced Commissioner Williams not to discuss the issue during a committee session, saying -HE- would work it out with Sias.

But Williams is bringing the issue back Tuesday afternoon to the full commission.

“Well I gave him the opportunity to do that it’s not the first thing I gave the mayor the opportunity to do that and I did that he didn’t handle it we had a conversation about it and I told him I was putting it back on the agenda but as an elected official you have the right to bring public stuff to the public there should be no back room deal,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Sias says he’s no longer the manager at Jamestown and has called Williams continued questioning foolish.