AUGUSTA. Ga.– Time for the semi-annual ceramics sale at Augusta University! You can check out the talented potters in the Art Department, whose group, Mad Potters Organization, sponsors the event.

Mad Potters Alexandra Ries, Yana Bondar, and Carey Mogianesi visited the Jennie set to talk about the event. It’s happening on the Summerville campus March 6th – 8th… 9:00am -4:30pm each day. Just look for the white tent!