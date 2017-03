COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. – One lane is now open along I-20 Westbound after a deadly car accident, Monday.

Major Steve Morris says four cars were involved in the wreck at mile marker 191.

Three injuries are reported and the coroner confirms one person is dead.

Both lanes were closed and traffic was diverted to Wrightsboro Road as crews worked to clear the scene.

Dispatch says one lane is now open.

NewsChannel 6 will provide more information as it becomes available.