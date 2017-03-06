Pam Tucker announces run for public office

Columbia County, GA- Former Columbia County EMA director Pam Tucker says, she plans to run for public office in 2018.

NewsChannel 6 learned of Tucker’s plans from her Facebook Page. You can see a copy of the post and what it says, here:

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Campbell spoke with Pam Tucker on Monday afternoon about her election plans. Tucker says, ” I know the ins and outs of government and what it’s going to take to make Columbia County better.” NewsChannel 6 is working to gather more details on this developing story.

Tucker resigned as the Director of Emergency Operations with the Columbia County government last month stating she worked in a hostile work environment. The allegations are currently under investigation by internal services with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. You can read more about Tucker’s resignation and the investigation here.