AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A reward is now set for information in the arson investigation at 1102 Bar & Grill.

It happened early Friday morning at the Broad Street business.

Now a $10-thousand reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the people responsible.

If you have any information please call the Georgia Arson Hotline at 800-282-5804.