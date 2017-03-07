Aiken County school leaders reveal parents choice of start/stop times for schools

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County school leaders are aiming to get schools on the same set schedule.

During the town hall meetings, parents were asked to select a start and end time for schools.

At a meeting Monday, school leaders unveiled their findings.

Most parents voted for elementary schools to start class at 7:30 a.m. and finish at 2:30 p.m.

People want middle schools to start 30 minutes later at 8:00 a.m. and end at 3:10 p.m.

The most popular high school start and stop time was 8:20 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

School leaders say no decision about changing school schedules has been made.

