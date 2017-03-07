Colorful side effects reported after eating Peeps Oreos

Related Coverage Burger King Halloween Whopper Side Effect Making Waves Online

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Many people who have sampled the latest seasonal Oreo creation are reporting some very colorful side effects.

Peeps Oreos are vanilla Oreo cookies with a pink marshmallow flavored filling and bits of pink sugar. The cookies started appearing in stores on February 22.

Many people who have sampled the cookies noticed that they turned their mouths and saliva pink for hours after eating them.

Eric Huang, reviewing the cookies for the Junk Food Guy blog said, “dude, the creme turned my saliva bright pink! BRIGHT PINK! This is sort of horrifying – this is the type of food dye where an hour later, when I went to brush my teeth, IT TURNED MY TOOTHBRUSH PINK. What the heck. WHAT THE HECK.”

Others report more long-term pink problems, including claims that the cookies are turning their poop pink.

@Oreo the peeps oreos made my poop bright pink — Ellie Won (@Elliegreentea) February 28, 2017

Guys. I ate a whole package of Peep Oreos today…and my poop is pink. — Zach Moree (@zach_moree) March 1, 2017

A Mondelēz International spokesperson said that the colorful effects are due to the presence of the food coloring FD&C Red Number three.

“Certain foods can temporarily color the tongue and inside of the mouth. This is common with brightly colored products such as ice pops, gelatins and drink mixes, as well as with certain fruits and vegetables, including beets and cranberries,” Kimberly Fontes, senior communications manager Mondelēz International.

“Such foods can also temporarily color stool,” she added.

You might remember a similar situation in 2015 when Burger King launched a Halloween Whopper. The sandwich contained a green food coloring that led to some people having green bowel movements.