(Augusta, GA)

11:13pm 3/7/17

Firefighters in Augusta staying very busy on a Tuesday night.

The responded to a call to a home on fire on Moore Avenue. That’s between Fenwick and Hicks Streets on the westside of town. The flames were so bad, they jumped to a home next door. Crews were still trying to put out the flames late Tuesday night. No reports of injuries as of this update. More information as it comes in.