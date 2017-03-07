Jags baseball edges Saginaw Valley State, 10-7

From Augusta University Athletics:

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University baseball team hosted Saginaw Valley State University on Tuesday afternoon and won a seven-inning game 10-7 at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

Augusta (7-10) welcomed the Cardinals (2-7), out of University Center, Mich., for a single midweek game and came back from a first-inning deficit to take the non-conference contest. SVSU totaled 14 hits to AU’s seven, but they made three errors.

Seniors Tyler Roberts and Cody Lanford each had two hits and two RBI for Augusta, while freshman Carrington Evans enjoyed a 2-4 day with a run and RBI as the starting leftfielder. Senior Jamal Cummings went 1-2 with a run and RBI, while rookie Adam Spurlin scored a run and had an RBI on a lone hit.

After trailing 1-0 in the first inning, Augusta batted around in their opening at bat and led 5-1 on five hits. AU put up three in the third – highlighted by senior Tyler Roberts‘ first home run of his career. They jumped up to a 10-3 lead after four innings and held on for the win.

Freshman Noah Fairbairn made his fourth appearance on the season and logged two innings before senior Cody Pugh (1-0) logged three innings to strike out a trio and get the win. Also making appearances, were sophomore Tony Jones and Jordan Kelly, before senior slinger Joey Stilwell closed it down to get save number two.

Cardinal’s starter Jason Clark (0-1) took the loss after allowing eight hits for eight runs (seven earned.)

Augusta continues Peach Belt Conference play this Weekend when they host the UNC Pembroke Braves March 10-12 at Lake Olmstead Stadium. AU hosts a single game on Friday, March 10 at 6:00 p.m. and meets UNCP on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

On Saturday AU hosts the annual cancer awareness games. The game serves to raise awareness and funds for cancer research! All proceeds and donations go directly to the Georgia Cancer Center at AU. Cancer survivors will be recognized and throw out the ceremonial first pitch while.