Ladies’ event promises great shoes, shopping and wine for a good cause

Betts Murdison and Freda Baker from RMHC of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga.– The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta is ready to host a party where everyone can kick up their heels!  The 3rd annual Wine, Women and Shoes event will be held Sunday, March 12th at the Legends Club in Augusta.  Be there, with your best foot forward, at 2:00pm.

Tickets are $75 and they can be purchased by clicking here:  http://www.winewomenandshoes.com/event/augusta/

Betts Murdison is the President and CEO of RMHC of Augusta.  She and event chair, Freda Baker, visited the Jennie show to explain what theevent is about, including exciting raffles and shoe contests.  They also talked about the need for funding and how donations allow them to do they work they do, supporting families with children being treated at the Children’s Hospital of Georgias.

