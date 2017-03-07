Residents react after former EMA Director Pam Tucker announces run for Columbia County Chair

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. – There’s already a name in the hat for the next Columbia County commission chair seat.

Monday, former EMA Director, Pam Tucker, made the announcement through Facebook that she was running for the seat in the next election.

At last check her post blew up with more than 1,400 “likes” and close to 200 shares.

Tucker even has advertising agencies wanting to help with her campaign.

It’s Chairman Ron Cross’ last term and now many residents are saying it’s,”Tucker Time.”

“Just from her experience and what she’s done for the county as the emergency management director, i think she’s done an excellent job and whatever she goes and does, i think she’d be fine,” said Columbia County Resident John Fender.

Tucker has spent the last 18 years as Columbia County’s EMA director.

She says she has 39 years of public service under her belt.

But the Facebook announcement comes during an internal investigation that followed her resignation in January, citing a hostile work environment under County Administrator Scott Johnson.

Could this sway her popular vote?

“I think the experience is what we should be looking for, not based on someone’s personality, likes or dislikes,” said Columbia County Resident Nadine Crandall.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the county and Tucker say they aren’t able to sit down for an interview.

But Tucker’s social media post is speaking volumes as she looks for a comeback in Columbia County government, something some people say needs to change.

“I’ve never been satisfied with what we have here. I think it’s time for Ron Cross and some of his buddies to move on and give someone else a chance,” said Columbia County Resident Bill Padgett.

If Pam Tucker were to win the 2018 election, she would be the first female Columbia County Chairperson.

As far as the hostile work environment allegations, while we’re waiting for the investigation to wrap up, we did look through Johnson and Tucker’s personnel files back in January and found no evidence of those claims.

We’ll update you once the investigation wraps up.