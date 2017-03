AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a deadly shooting.

James Bartell Smiley III was shot and killed on Carrie Street on January 12th of this year.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.

Callers may remain anonymous.