UGA: ‘We are NOT exploring options to replace Mark Fox’

By and Published:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

UGA Sports Communications

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

 

Statement Regarding Mark Fox:

 

“In response to the report by Yahoo Sports, we are NOT in the process of exploring our options to replace Mark Fox. We look forward to Mark leading our program next year and all of our efforts are centered on postseason play. It’s unfortunate we need to respond at this time, but it was necessary to quiet these unfounded rumors.”

 

– Greg McGarity

   J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics

   University of Georgia

