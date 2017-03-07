UPDATE: Man facing several charges in deadly I-20 westbound wreck

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is facing charges in a deadly four vehicle accident on I-20, Monday.

Juan Jesus Castillo- Reyes is charged with Driving too Fast for Conditions, Improper Lane Change, Driving while Unlicensed and Homicide by Vehicle 2nd Degree.

Columbia County deputies say Castillo-Reyes was speeding along the inside lane of I-20 westbound near mile marker 191 when he hit the back of a vehicle, causing a four car pile-up.

Three people were injured and the driver of another vehicle was killed in the crash.

The Columbia County coroner says the victim who was killed was a soldier at Ft. Gordon who was from the state of Washington.

The coroner has not released the name pending the military notifying the family.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.