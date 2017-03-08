Commissioner says Augusta should not have gotten into probation business

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) After just a few weeks One August commissioners says the city needs to get out of the probation business.

The city took over the probation office this year from Sentinel due to the companies numerous lawsuits.

Tuesday commissioners voted to do away with the requirement that its probation officers must be post certified police officers.

The city approved that standard for probation officers after going to Athens to see how their office was set up.

“In Athens we followed everything the same set up the same foot print being post certified when we start lowering our standards we might as well stop,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

“And bid it out again?”

Put it out for bids, said Guilfoyle.

Commissioners voted to meet with State and Municipal Court judges within ten days to notify them of the changes.