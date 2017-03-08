Father of Airman killed in Columbia County car crash remembers his son

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. – The father of the Airman who lost his life in a vehicle accident on Monday is sharing his memories of his son.

Some would say it’s a life gone too soon.

Sadly, 23-year old Staff Sgt. Alex Earles lost his life in a four vehicle accident along I-20 in Columbia County.

Alex, as his family calls him, was in the middle of serving his country.

He was an Airman stationed at Fort Gordon and his father, Patrick, says he was a true hero on earth.

“As his dad, I knew he was on his way to great success in life and we just realize that his particular impact was way above expectation, way beyond anything we could ever imagine,” said Father Patrick Earles.

Alex’s family is many states away but say the outpouring of support here in Augusta has been overwhelming.

They tell us his friends and unit recently came together to celebrate Alex’s life.

“It gave us so much lift, so much encouragement to see the outpouring of expression, respect and love,” said Earles.

Shaw Airforce Base is also remembering Alex.

In a statement, they refer to Alex as a “selfless leader” and say “his attitude and constant smile will be greatly missed.”

While the family says the past two days have been tough coming to terms with Alex’s death, today, they say they feel peace and look forward to the future.

“We’re here today, really looking forward. We’ve gone from rage to regret to rejoicing to the fact that his life story is complete,” said Earles.

The family says a date hasn’t been set for a memorial but when it is, they plan to come here to Augusta to honor and remember Alex along with the many people Alex touched here in Augusta.

Juan Jesus Castillo-Reyes, from Mexico, is being held at the Columbia County Detention Center by I.C.E.

Officials says Castillo-Reyes is charged with 2nd Degree Vehicular Homicide in Alexander’s death.