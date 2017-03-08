Neighbors torn between proposed new development on Powderhouse Road

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A proposed development on Powderhouse Road has some Aiken residents worried the street can’t sustain more traffic.

Homeowners tell NewsChannel 6 they aren’t opposed to growth, but some say Kensington Phase 4 should have its own outlet.

The neighborhood is in between Whiskey Road and Powerhouse Road.

The developer suggested adding another addition to the back of the existing phases and a new shopping center.

While, the Homeowners Association says the extra traffic isn’t really going to be a concern, one neighbor says yes it is.

A city sign posted in front of the Kensington subdivision came as a surprise to some of the people who live here.

“When we went to the meeting we found out the details, that they want to place 60 new homes at the end of our street using our access.” Kensington homeowner Dave Rossetti said.

The proposed development will have both residential and commercial spaces.

The subdivision will be connected to the existing neighborhood through an emergency access.

Rossetti says having one outlet onto, the already congested, Powderhouse Rd is not going to work.

Rossetti says safety concerns prompted him to create an alternative concept plan that puts the entrance, of the new subdivision, on Whiskey road instead.

“I feel this would be a good thing for the developer,” Rossetti said. “It would be, I believe, easier to market these new homes versus traveling in a round-a-about way into our development.”

A traffic study, done by the developer, determined the additional 60-units would have little to no impact on the current traffic patterns.

Homeowner and President of the Property Owners Association Michael Locascio says Kensington is mostly marketed to singles and seniors, with only one car, and Phase 4 is not going to be any different.

“So now you’ve got 100 cars coming in and out,” Locascio told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “The impact is not going to be that great.”

The new subdivision will be connected to the proposed strip mall through a walking path.

Locascio says the south side of Aiken is in desperate need of more grocery store options.

“The only 2 places they’ve got to are north on Whiskey Rd or south to New Ellenton to the BI-LO there. A shopping center here would be ideal.” He said.

The new outlet onto Whiskey Rd would cost the developer more than $300,000 dollars.

Due to Whiskey Rd traffic concerns there’s a chance the South Carolina Department of Transportation will not approve adding the outlet for Phase 4.

This proposal will go before Aiken city council again in April.

The developer, city council members and neighbors are set to meet and discuss Rossetti’s proposed alternative concept plan sometime before the council meeting.

