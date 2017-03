NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A North Augusta Middle School student is facing charges after allegedly pressing a bottle cap with hot glue onto another student’s neck.

North Augusta public safety says it happened last Friday, during an art project.

The teen accused told school administrators it was an accident, but according to the report, another student said they heard the girl say she was going to do it.

The girl is charged with 3rd degree assault and battery.