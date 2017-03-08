Organizers of Augusta women’s march say no concerted local effort on International Women’s Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Wednesday, some women around the country have been staying home from work to show how “a world without women” would look for International Women’s Day.

NewsChannel 6 reached out to the women who planned a “sister march” to the women’s march on Washington in Augusta to see if anything was happening locally to galvanize support for International Women’s Day– turns out, not a whole lot.

Around the world Wednesday, women stayed home from work to demonstrate their economic clout. Women marched in the street to show their political clout. Women also wore red to show solidarity for international women’s day.

But in Augusta, it was just Wednesday to most people, even those sympathetic to participant’s goals.

“There are other women I know around the country who participated and didn’t go to work, but nobody locally,” said Jennifer Rahner, who helped plan the women’s march in Augusta.

The U.N. designates international women’s day, but the U.S. event was inspired by two previous demonstrations.

It was planned by the organizers of the Women’s Marches that drew more than a million Americans the day after President Trump’s inauguration. It also gave a nod to “the day without immigrants,” meant to show the role of immigrants in the economy.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with some local women who organized a women’s march in Augusta to coincide with the march in Washington

“I actually told the police officers at the most 50-100 people. And was humbled and shocked that over 600 people showed up in the rain,” said Keeley Burwinkel, who helped plan the Augusta women’s march and founded Augusta Solidarity.

Burwinkel founded Augusta Solidarity to organize the march and continue to fight for equality afterward.

“Currently we are all kind of trying to find our place,” Burwinkel said. “There’s a lot of other activist groups that are new to the area that have sprung up.”

Rahner says it’s been difficult to mobilize forces after the women’s march

“The truth of the matter is, we’re all working women…with families,” she said. “We’re all really busy and really stretched thin as it is.”

The day without women did yield results in some places.

Schools in Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina canceled class after hundreds of teachers and other employees asked for the day off.