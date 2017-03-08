Shaw Air Force Base responds to death of Fort Gordon Airman

Related Coverage Undocumented immigrant held by I.C.E. in death of Airman stationed at Fort Gordon

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WJBF) – Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina has released a statement acknowledging the loss of Staff Sgt. Alexander Earles, an Airman stationed at Fort Gordon that was killed in a four car accident along I-20 westbound, Monday.

“We are sad to announce the loss of a great American Airman, Staff Sgt. Alexander Earles,” said Lt. Col. Jeremiah Burgess, 3 IS commander. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends and to his Air Force family. He was a selfless leader who was always ready to solve the toughest problems and was willing to work odd shifts in order to best train his Airmen. His positive attitude and constant smile will be greatly missed. Alex served with honor in our military for five and a half years and we mourn the loss of such an outstanding young Airman.”

The 23-year-old Airman was an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Operations Training Manager. He served in the Air Force since August 9, 2011.

The man charged with the death of Staff Sgt. Earles, Juan Jesus Castillo-Reyes, is being held at the Columbia County Detention Center by I.C.E. officials.

