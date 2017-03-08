Sherrill enters NCAA Tournament 20 points shy of scoring record

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — For the eighth time in the past eleven seasons under head coach Dip Metress, the Augusta Jaguars are back in the NCAA Tournament.

The Jags earned the No. 5 seed and will face fourth-seeded Columbus State in the first round on Saturday. Augusta has lost both games they’ve played against the Cougars this season, most recently in the Peach Belt Conference tournament semifinals.

Augusta senior All-American Keshun Sherrill, who averages 22.6 points per game, enters the tournament just 20 points shy of becoming the conference’s all-time leading scorer.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Metress said. “He’s not oblivious to reading things on social media. He’s 20 points short. He’s probably going to be within 60 miles of home. He’ll have 100 people there just to watch him, and throw in a chance he’ll become the all-time leading scorer, and I guarantee if you ask him, all he cares about is winning. If he scores 18 and we win, he’ll be happy.

“I have a feeling he will have a big night. He’ll come dialed in. He’s our guy. He’s our only senior and we’re going to go as he goes.”

Saturday’s opening round game is scheduled to tip at 8:00 p.m. at the Levine Center in Charlotte, N.C.