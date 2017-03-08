Undocumented immigrant held by I.C.E. in death of Airman stationed at Fort Gordon

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. – An undocumented immigrant has been charged with the death of an Airman stationed at Fort Gordon after a four car accident along I-20 westbound, Monday.

Juan Jesus Castillo-Reyes, from Mexico, is being held at the Columbia County Detention Center by I.C.E. officials after he was charged with 2nd degree Vehicular Homicide, among other charges, in the death of Airman Alexander Earles, originally from the state of Washington.

Castillo-Reyes is accused of slamming into the back of a vehicle that was stopped, along with three other cars, during construction which caused a four car pile-up.

Earles’ vehicle was one of those hit.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Major Steve Morris says Castillo- Reyes will be interviewed within the 48 hour window by I.C.E. and then a decision will be made to either remove the hold or upgrade to a full detainer.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated on this developing story.