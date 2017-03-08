USC Aiken host 12th annual golf tournament

Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) – Alumni and sponsor raise money through an annual game of golf for undergraduates at USC Aiken each year.

A perfect day to play a round of golf and help local college students. USC-Aiken alumni teed off at The Reserve at Woodside Plantation Monday to raise scholarship money for current students. They say they remember when they were in those students’ shoes.

“I know a lot of people understand, that the higher education is a very expensive endeavor and families need as much assistance as they can.. Who better than alumni can understand that,” said Randy Duckette, Director of Alumni Relations.

“As college students, we’re not the richest people out there so it’s great to have scholarships coming for us, for the extremely hard work that we do,” said Davis Craig, Student at USC.

Organizers say while it’s a good time, the event is about raising money for scholarships. And with each drive, chip and putt; they’re raising money for students who need it–to the tune of almost 100 thousand dollars over the past 12 years.

“This is kind of an opportunity for me to give back to the university whose given to me,” said Steve Miano, 05′ USC Alumni.

Alumni also shared their experience when granted the scholarship and how it helped them.

“Anytime you can build a community around a single cause and organization it’s great opportunity for us to really give back,” Joshua Cline,11′ USC Alumni.

“It was a blessing in disguise, it helped me manage some finances going through school which is always a tough time, ” said Steve Miano, 05′ USC Alumni.

By a simple game a golf, alumni teams split up and began their day to raise money. The captain’s-choice tournament registration fee is $100 per person or $400 for a full team. And organizers say that adds up to about 12-to-15 scholarships per year.

“We raise about 9 to 10-thousand dollars each year so it vital that we are able to raise this money so students receive scholarships the following year,” said Randy Duckette, Director of Alumni Relations.

To see if you quality for the scholarship click, here.