WJBF Scholar Athlete: North Augusta’s Emily Mullner

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Emily Mullner has been a tremendous leader on and off the field at North Augusta High School.

The three-year soccer star for the Yellow Jackets is set to continue her career at the Division I level after signing to play at Charleston Southern, and Mullner attributes her success to her three older brothers. All three played college sports, and her brother, Jacob, earned the WJBF Scholar Athlete award ten years ago.

“My brothers motivate me the most because they’re all successful in college, graduate school and on the soccer field,” Mullner said. “They definitely pushed me from a young age to play soccer and motivated me throughout. I just want to make them proud.”

Claudia Mullner, Emily’s mother, said her sons have been tremendous role models for their younger sister.

“They’ve really set a good example for her both academically and athletically,” Claudia Mullner said. “They all played travel soccer. We’ve been a soccer family for 30 years now and it’s just been a really good experience. We include them in everything. Every goal she makes, we text them right away, so they’re a part of it even though they live far away.”

Emily also plans on following her brothers into the medical field. She will major in Kinesiology, so she can become a physical therapist.