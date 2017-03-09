Employers meet face-to-face with people looking for work

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – People looking for a job found out they didn’t have to go around the CSRA to talk with multiple employers. The Goodwill Job Fair gave some of the area’s unemployed a chance to meet face-to-face with people hiring across the CSRA. The job fair brought out about 300 people and more than 30 companies. Chick-fil-A, Augusta Warrior Project, the Marriott and several other companies collected resumes and shared why working for their company is best.

Herman Frazier III, of Augusta, attended the job fair and left feeling hopeful.

“I thought it wasn’t going to be as helpful, but once I started sitting down and talking with the administrators they helped me understand their company was much better. I feel like I got a couple jobs on the way, which is very good for me and for my family.”

The next career fair will take place in October. There is also one in Macon next week.

Until then, Goodwill’s Barry Paschal said the Job Connection prepares those looking for work with resume help and other services all year long.

Paschal also said there will be a Helms College Open House Saturday, March 11 from 10:00 a.m. to noon.