Girls talk future careers with women trailblazers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On the heels of International Women’s Day, a group of students had their eyes opened to careers typically dominated by men.

Not all men are firefighters. The life saving job is also done by women. That’s the message fourth grade students heard at Lamar-Milledge Elementary School. Students found out how women with the Augusta Fire Department fight fires. The men who work with those women joined them and all talked about the equipment used get the job done. Students also heard from the City of Augusta’s IT Director Tameka Allen, Davidson Fine Arts senior Aaleyah Obleton, who discussed the film industry and NewsChannel 6’s Renetta DuBose.

“I feel that women should be treated equally as men and I feel that women can do anything if they put their mind to it,” said Legacy Allen, a 4th grade student.

“Any woman who can do anything, that inspires me so I can do stuff,” said Angel Henley, a 4th grade student at Lamar-Milledge.

Both Legacy Allen and Angel Henley volunteered to be reporters during the program. Each conducted her own interview. Other student volunteers learned how to shoot video for news. The talk was put on by The Augusta (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.