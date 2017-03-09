Hermon Brown one of four candidates vying for Mayor in Waynesboro

Waynesboro, GA. (WJBF)-

Early voting is underway to choose the next mayor of Waynesboro. The seat became open after former mayor, Pauline Jenkins died last summer. Everyone registered can cast their ballots in burke county until March 17t and Election Day is March 21st.

Herman Brown, who is just one of four candidates vying for the position feels he’s the best person for the job.

Brown began his career in the city of Waynesboro as a City Councilman ten years ago and for the past four years he’s worked as Vice-Mayor under the late Pauline Jenkins.

Brown says his leadership experience of serving in the military and on city council makes him the most qualified candidate vying for the position. During his campaign he’s spent time speaking with residents about how to move the city forward. He says his main priority is to be a servant of the people.

“You’ve got to be friendly. I want to have an open-door policy even if I become the mayor I would still have an open-door policy if anyone has problems here now they can stop by my house and have a conversation with me or call me. I’ll always be open to the public.

Brown who also serves as the public safety chair for the city says if elected Mayor he wants to focus on reducing crime such as robberies and car break-ins.