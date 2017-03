NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner has released the name and cause of death of the woman killed in a house fire earlier this week.

66-year-old Blanche Merriweather died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Her death has been ruled as an accident.

Merriweather died during a fire at her home on Seaborn Drive in North Augusta on Wednesday.