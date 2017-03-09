Laney seeking second state title in three seasons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Laney girls basketball program has been the class of the area for the past decade.

The Wildcats have now made it to at least the state semifinals in eight of the past nine years and after claiming their first state title in 2015, Laney is back in the state championship game this year trying to bring home their second title in three years.

“It’s harder the second time because you don’t normally get back this early,” head coach Otis Smart said. “We appreciate the efforts the kids are giving.”

The players are excited to be back and are hoping a second title would validate their tremendous run.

“It means so much,” junior guard Danita Baker said. “We’ve worked so hard all season. Running, a lot of running, so much running. It’s just a good feeling.”

“It would mean a lot because we’ve been working hard since this point last year,” junior forward Jhessyka Williams said. “We came up short, so it would mean a lot for us to come back and win it all.”

“It would be a great honor,” junior forward De’Sha Benjamin said. “Having another one to add to our belt would be awesome.”

The 2A title game between Laney (30-1) and Rabun County (29-2) is schedule to tip at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion.