Local group working to restore historic properties and create tourist attractions in North Augusta

Related Coverage Hamburg Massacre remembered with historical marker in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Dozens of historic properties in North Augusta won’t be around much longer if they don’t get some TLC soon.

A newly formed organization is hoping to bring new life to the old structures.

The Carriage House, on Georgia Ave., used to be a big attraction in North Augusta, but over the years it’s been forgotten.

Historic North Augusta is working to preserve the property and hundreds of historical landmarks across the city of North Augusta.

“We have some several hundred historical buildings and one-by-one they are disappearing,” said Mark Newell, the Secretary of Historic North Augusta.

If the walls of these buildings could talk, they would tell stories more than 240-years-old.

The Society Building is the first of many restoration projects Historic North Augusta plans to tackle, before the elements destroy what’s left of the 87-year-old Young Men’s Union Society.

“They were young men that met together as a group to make sure all the residents of Hamburg got a proper burial.” President of the North Augusta Heritage Council Milledge Murray said.

With all the urban development going up on the riverfront, the group says a little work and some elbow grease, on the structure, will prove valuable for the community.

“It adds to the economy and that’s where all the new businesses in town will benefit from,” Newell told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “The preservation to the area’s history.”

The organization also wants to salvage the Carriage House, but both those restorations will be costly.

Just fixing the Society Building will run about $30,000 dollars, and the group doesn’t know how much the Carriage House will cost.

“If we can get the roof repaired first, the siding and the windows repaired in this building and waterproof the building. Then we can go on the inside and restore it,” Andy Barnes, the President of Historic North Augusta, told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Still, they can’t get to every property, like the 242-year-old Charles Hammond House that’s currently up for sale.

While the future may be uncertain for the Revolutionary War era home, Historic North Augusta knows there’s no future without a past.

“The more you dig, the more you learn about it,” said Edward Lott, Business Manager of Simmons Lodge. “So, that’s something that you want to keep going.”

If you’re interested in becoming a member of Historic North Augusta or helping preserve any of these properties, click here.