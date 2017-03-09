No. 3 USC Aiken earns walk-off win over No. 1 Nova Southeastern

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The No. 3 USC Aiken Pacers scored three runs in the ninth inning to earn an 11-10 walk-off win over top-ranked Nova Southeastern on Thursday.

The Pacers improved to 17-3 on the season, while the Sharks fell to 14-5.

Game two of the best-of-three series is Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Story from USCA Athletics:

After giving up a lead-off homer, head coach Kenny Thomas‘ team plated four runs in the bottom of the stanza.

Jose Bonilla was hit by a pitch on a 1-0 count. Two batters later, Mitchell Price delivered a two-run job over the wall for the 2-1 advantage. With two down, Conner Durden doubled and scored when Nile Goings reached on a single. Facing a 1-2 count, Daulton Weeks doubled home Goings for the 4-1 margin.

The visitors scored four in the second to lead 5-4, but USC Aiken bounced back in the third. Price doubled and Zach Moon walked to put two runners on. Durden did it again, singling to right field. The hit allowed Price to cross home and knot the game at 5-5. After Goings drew a walk, Weeks reached on a fielder’s choice as Moon scored for a 6-5 advantage.

A three-run homer by the Sharks in the fourth made it an 8-6 contest. The Pacers, however, would continue to battle. In the bottom of the inning, Skylar Mercado blasted a 3-1 pitch over the left field wall to pull the home team within one at 8-7.

In the eighth, NSU registered a solo shot for a two-run advantage. Tyler Ammerman quickly responded with a lead-off round-tripper high over the left field fence.

The Sharks plated a run in the top of the ninth for a 10-8 lead.

The visitors switched pitchers to start the bottom of the ninth. Thomas fired up the Pacers with a few inspiring words prior to Price stepping into the box. He worked the count and ended up on first base via a walk.

With the outfield playing near the warning track, Moon lifted a towering fly ball that landed between the left fielder, center fielder and the shortstop. The single put runners on first and second base.

Freddie Beamon III entered the game as a pinch runner for Moon. Durden ripped a single to right field, plating Price to make it 10-9. Andre Brown III came in to pinch run for Durden.

Runners were on first and third for Nile Goings. He took a 3-1 pitch in the back, loading the bases.

NSU registered a strikeout for the first out of the inning. Ammerman stepped up to the plate and faced a 1-2 count. He promptly ripped a single to right center field that scored Beamon III. The throw to the plate was a tad late, allowing Brown III to dive in for the game-winning run.

The teams return to action tomorrow for the middle game of the three-game set at 6 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.