American Legion Post 63 hosts dance every Friday night, raises money for veterans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- John St. George says he’s working to make American Legion Post 63 great again.

“We’re here to support the veterans,” he said. “And active duty military. We support the wounded warriors.”

Vets say it’s nice to have a community.

“We have a good bunch of people here at all different times,” said Jack Spivey, who was in the Marines.

Since October when St. George took control of Post 63, right by the Augusta Greenjackets Stadium, John says he’s been looking for ways to revitalize it.

“Like now, every Friday night we have the dance,” he said. “It’s open to anybody. It’s open to the public. We usually have some people that bring in a little potluck, food, have a DJ, do anything from line dancing to salsa to shag to swing.”

The dance costs $10 at the door.

“We’re always trying to find ways to raise money, for one, our building fund,” St. George said. “It’s an old building, needs a little repair. But also for our hospital fund so that we can take care of the wounded warriors, the veterans of the VA, uptown, downtown, and the Grey Goose, our Georgia war veterans home.”

He says the event is growing, but he’s still encouraging more people to join.

“The more people who come to enjoy, the more people we can help support our veterans,” St. George says.

He says Post 63 has come along way since its founding in the ’30s, but it still has a bright future