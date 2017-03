Augusta, GA. (WJBF)- Perry Broadcasting is hosting a Radiocares Radiothon on Thursday, March 9th and Friday, March 10th 6am-6pm. This is an annual event that raises money for St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. The broadcast will air live on Magic 100.9 & Praise 96.9. Money donated during the Radiothon will help to ensure that families and children never receive a bill for food, housing, or treatment at St. Jude’s hospitals.

To make a donation call 1-800-411-9898.