Augusta women’s golf looking to improve with upcoming home event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta women’s golf team is off to a slower than usual start in 2017 with 12th and 6th place finishes in their first two events of the season.

“We had a rough start,” senior Eunice Yi said. “We didn’t really play the way we wanted, but we’re improving and working hard and we’re excited to play in our home event.”

The Jaguars will host their 12th annual 3M Augusta Invitational beginning Friday, March 17th.

Augusta won the event for the first time last season. This year, the Jags are hoping to continue to improve.

“Everything is leading up to May,” second year head coach Caroline Hegg said. “May is the important time when we go to regionals. As long as we’re learning, improving and working hard, things will take care of themselves.”

The first round of the 3M Augusta Invitational tees off Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Forest Hills Golf Club.