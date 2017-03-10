Candidate Greg Carswell vying for Waynesboro Mayor with unique Campaign approach

Waynesboro, GA (WJBF)- Greg Carswell a reverend and resident of Waynesboro, said he wants to run for Mayor so that he can give back to the city that helped him become the man he is today.

Carswell said he wanted his campaign to only focus on the people of the Waynesboro and to hear their concerns of what they feel would move the city forward. Instead of spending money on traditional campaign items such as billboards and signs. He’s spent money out of his own pocket to serve food to his community.

“Signs don’t win elections people win elections and so by going out into the community and letting them see our face we’re saying hey we’re here for you, we’re going to be there for you not only now, but once we’re elected and we’re in the office. Carswell said. Visiting his old stomping grounds of Burke County High School is just one of many stops along the campaign trail. He’s also stopped by Burke County elementary school to read to students and discuss the importance of receiving a quality education.

“We’re going to come back to the neighborhoods, we’re going back to the schools, and we’re going to work with everybody that says, “Hey we’ll work with you so we can get the job done.” Carswell said.

Carswell says if elected Mayor he wants to focus on bringing more job opportunities to the city of Waynesboro and reducing crime in the area.