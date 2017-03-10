Columbia County citizens learn about local sheriff’s deputy’s duties

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF)- Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy is put on by the Columbia County sheriff’s office twice a year.

The course teaches civilians what it’s like to wear the badge.

Sixteen years ago, Jean Garniwicz was in the same place as students on their first day of Citizens Law Enforcement Academy.

Now, she’s one of the people running it

“I’ve done it for the past 16 years,” she said.

The Sheriff’s Office hosts the academy twice a year. It’s a 10-part class series.

“They get the ability to have first hand knowledge of what we do and why we actually do it,” said Sheriff Clay Whittle.

He says transparency is key.

“The bottom line is, all these people are tax payers,” Whittle said. “Those tax payers have a right to know what their sheriff’s office does.”

Curiosity is the force behind most enrollments.

But some pupils are serious about getting involved in the sheriff’s office– like Jean.

“I was in the second class in the Spring of 2000, and then I took it over in 2001,” she said.

She’s one of dozens of members of the auxiliary unit of the sheriff’s office.

The auxiliary unit consists of civilian volunteers- they don’t work for money– just as service to the community.

“I get her experience from the private sector,” Whittle said. “I get her volunteerism. I get tons of people like that.”

Jean says last year, auxiliary members put in 4,038 hours of service. That’s nearly the amount of work of two full-time employees in a given year.

“That’s serious money that’s being saved by the county every year, just from our auxiliary members,” Sheriff said.

As for Jean, she enjoys her work, and students in the same place Jean once was, have a lot to gain.

It’s too late to sign up for the Spring Citizens Academy, but there are spot open for the Fall. You can learn more here.