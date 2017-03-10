Dash cam video shows events leading to SC coach’s arrest

NEWBERRY Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The S.C. Highway Patrol has released dash cam footage from the moments leading up to the arrest of a former high school coach charged with DUI while driving a school bus.

Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol met the school bus on SC 34 around 7 p.m. Feb. 19.

The bus was traveling eastbound in the wrong lane without headlights when a trooper was almost ran off the road, according to the Highway Patrol.

There were 15 students and three adults on the bus at the time.

Troopers arrested the driver, identified as Brent Patrick Carter, 50, of Goose Creek. He was charged with DUI.

One chaperone on the bus said his driving was so bad that she and others were afraid.

She told the trooper that Carter kept running off the road and hitting rumble strips. She said she had ridden with him many other times and she had never seen him in this condition before.

Carter admitted he drank 3/4 of a gallon of bourbon the night before, according to an incident report.