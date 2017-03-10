Greenbrier High School student arrested after school shooting threat

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County teen was arrested Wednesday after making threats to ‘shoot up the school’ despite claiming that it was ‘just a joke’.

17-year-old Jeremiah Robison was overheard saying he was going to ‘shoot up the school’ by a fellow student.

The other student claimed that Robison had talked about school shootings before.

Another student said that Robison made the statement in a sarcastic tone and that he sometimes jokes about ‘the wrong things’.

Robison admitted to saying ‘I’m going to make Columbine look like a joke.”

He stated he likes to make offensive jokes because he finds it funny. Robison stated that he has no intention to hurt anyone.

Robison was taken into custody after admitting to making the statements. He’s charged with a misdemeanor of making terroristic threats and acts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s