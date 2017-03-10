Greenbrier High School student arrested after school shooting threat

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County teen was arrested Wednesday after making threats to ‘shoot up the school’ despite claiming that it was ‘just a joke’.

17-year-old Jeremiah Robison was overheard saying he was going to ‘shoot up the school’ by a fellow student.

The other student claimed that Robison had talked about school shootings before.

Another student said that Robison made the statement in a sarcastic tone and that he sometimes jokes about ‘the wrong things’.

Robison admitted to saying ‘I’m going to make Columbine look like a joke.”

He stated he likes to make offensive jokes because he finds it funny. Robison stated that he has no intention to hurt anyone.

Robison was taken into custody after admitting to making the statements. He’s charged with a misdemeanor of making terroristic threats and acts.