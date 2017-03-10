Laney-Bethlehem development raises concerns

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta commissioners raising questions about a major develop for the Laney Walker Neighborhood.

The project is called Foundry Place, off Wrightsboro Road and R.A. Dent.

It’s a 220 unit complex that will feature high end rents, not low income housing.

The city will issue more than 25 million dollars in bonds for construction with the rents covering the bond payments.

But that has some commissioners worried as to whether the project will be a success.

” I would like to look at it very close it sounds good and it’s probably going to look good you have a lot of blighted stuff behind there I don’t want to build something and we don’t sell it or they don’t stay we end up holding it there’s a lot of variables I want to make sure we dot every I and cross every T,” says Commissioner Marion Williams

:

The Developers are also investing six million dollars of their money into the project that’s about twenty percent of the total cost.