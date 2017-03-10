Learn how Deke Copenhaver sheds light on all things local

Deke Copenhaver joins Ana on the set to find out how he’s shedding light on all things local in this episode of The Dish.

Deke Copenhaver currently serves as Pincipal of Copenhaver Consulting, LLC and host of the daily radio program “There it is With Deke Copenhaver” on WGAC News Talk Radio. Prior to these ventures Deke was elected Mayor of Augusta, Georgia in 2005, 2006 and 2010 with an average voting percentage of 64%. Deke’s careers prior to becoming mayor include banking, real estate and development and non-profit management. With a strong track record of achievement while in office Deke has spoken at many national conferences on topics including city design, economic development, healthcare, veteran’s issues and the non-profit industry. Mr. Copenhaver earned a B.A. in Political Science from Augusta College and is a graduate of Leadership Georgia and the Mayor’s Institute on City Design.

Deke has been recognized as one of Georgia Trend Magazine’s “100 Most Influential Georgians” seven times. Southern Living Magazine named Deke as one of their “Heroes of the New South” for his passionate work in revitalizing Augusta’s historic inner-city African American neighborhoods. In 2010, Mr. Copenhaver was awarded the “Exemplary Service for Community Unity” award by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Committee. Mr. Copenhaver was the 2013 recipient of the Robert F. Cocklin Award presented by the Third Region of the Association of the United States Army for his exceptional support of AUSA, our nation’s military and their families. In 2014 the Greater Augusta Arts Council recognized Deke with the President’s Award for his support of and commitment to the arts.

During his final re-election campaign in 2010, Deke became the first American mayor to complete all three legs of a sanctioned Ironman event and has subsequently completed four more Ironman 70.3’s.