Local distillery attracts tourist to Edgefield County, turning town into destination

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Small-batch spirits is Edgefield’s best kept secret.

Last year, a grant for $447,088 dollars was awarded to add more greenery to the courthouse square.

Carolina Moon Distillery opened its doors 3 years ago, in the heart of downtown, and its quickly become a tourist attraction in Edgefield County.

Making moonshine used to be a hobby for Edgefield County natives, David Long and Cal Bowie.

The homegrown spirits business took-off and now the shelves are stocked with bottles and bottles of artisan liquor.

“We’re doing a lot of brown whiskeys, doing a lot of vodka, doing a lot of rums and just trying to expand what we do here.” Director of Operations Cal Bowie said.

Long and Bowie say they didn’t want to see their hometown dwindle to nothing.

So putting Carolina Moon Distillery in the town square was a no brainer and the foot traffic that comes through there is lifting more than just people’s spirits.

“The local restaurants and places like that, will tell us from time to time that oh we had a big group come in.” Long said. “That they came to eat with us and then came to hangout here.”

The recent shift in supporting locally owned businesses has also been a big draw for the small town distillery.

Still, every bottle is more than just a sale for these guys, because they purchase fruits, to flavor the liquor, right from their local farmers.

“We started here we are going to keep it here,” Bowie told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The company is not only expanding it’s footprint in the world of craft liquors, they are also keeping the rich history of Edgefield County alive.

“If you notice a lot of our names, and things like that, we come up with are… if they are not connected to Edgefield they are connected to the CSRA or South Carolina.” Long said.

“We have a May Lady aged rum. We actually age it with peach wood. Johnston, which is in Edgefield County, is the peach capital of the world,” Bowie told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “We have a vodka called Ten G’s, after 10 governors. Edgefield is the home of 10 governors.”

The South Carolina Department of Commerce awards grants to different towns and cities every year in the fall and spring.

Carolina Moon Distillery Hours:

Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find them at the Aiken Trials, Aiken Steeplechase and Aiken Bluegrass Festivals.