National Walk to school day raises awareness about pedestrian safety

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- Lake Forest Hills Elementary celebrated Georgia Walk to School Day. Students, Parents, and Community Leaders including Mayor Hardy Davis walked with students from Forest Hills Golf Club to the school.

Walk to school day events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling students. The effort also increases physical activity among children and helps to build connections between families, schools and the community as a whole.

Mayor Hardy Davis says it’s an important event that he was happy to be apart of.

“I think it’s more important for kids to do because it keeps them health but more importantly it allows the community to be involved in what matters the most and that’s our children. By participating we’re letting them know that we not only care about you but we’re willing to walk to school with you to make sure we start your day off the right way.” Davis said.

The walk also included a police escort and goodies for parent and students to take home.