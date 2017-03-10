Sacred Heart Garden Festival is coming to Augusta and we’ve got all the details

Get all the details on the Sacred Heart Garden Festival coming to Augusta in this segment of The Dish.

1301 Greene Street

Augusta, GA 30901

http://www.sacredheartaugusta.org/

https://www.facebook.com/SacredHeartCulturalCenter

Founded in 1992 as a small flower show, the Sacred Heart Garden Festival has grown to be Augusta’s premier Garden Festival. The Southeastern Tourism Society lists it as one of the Top 20 Events in the Southeast, and the event continues to grow and flourish each year. The 2017 Garden Festival opens with a spectacular Preview Party on Thursday, April 20 where patrons enjoy an evening of fine cuisine, musical entertainment and the first glimpse of the extraordinary gardens and floral exhibits created by regional garden professionals. The Festival opens to the public on Friday, April 21 and runs through Sunday, April 23 and features exceptional private garden tours located in historic Summerville and North Augusta, a Vendor Market, floral and landscape exhibitors, a Speaker’s Series featuring renowned experts in the field, live butterfly habitat. An array of special events including a High Tea in a private garden on April 23 and the Sheftall Floral Competition will also occur . The Garden Festival benefits Sacred Heart Cultural Center by supporting the enduring legacy of the historic landmark.

The upcoming Garden Festival has something for every age and interest. During The Friday Night in the Garden on Friday, April 21, patrons can relax under a cool Spring sky in the Sacred Heart Courtyard Garden while enjoying music by The Mason Jars, signature beverages and Fat Man’s Café Food Truck. Patrons can to take advantage of the slower pace and stroll through the garden and floral exhibits and visit the Vendor Market during the event. The Speaker Series features some of the foremost garden experts in the Southeast including Allan Armitage, Erica Glasener, Mary Louise Hagler, Ted Stephens and Vera Stewart. Some speakers will have books for signing and plants for giving away, but all will give valuable insight for future endeavors.

In the Vendor Market, local and regional nurseries will sell thousands of annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and hard to find plants. Additionally, the very best vendors and artisans will offer such items as handmade lawn furniture, garden tools, yard art, planters, wind chimes, birdhouses, antiques, linens and pottery…everything needed for a perfect home and garden. Inside the Great Hall of Sacred Heart, patrons will discover a garden paradise with the finest examples of garden and floral displays created by some of the best landscape and floral designers in the Southeast.

During the Festival, a Garden Tea on April 23 held in the thoughtfully planted garden of Mr. and Mrs. R. Daniel Blanton and features John Grady Burns, floral designer and author. Mr. Burns will delight guests with his vast knowledge of floral design that also encompasses event styling. A delectable fare of specialties will be served, as well as, afternoon tea service.

For the most current information on the Sacred Heart Garden Festival, visit the Festival’s website, http://www.SacredHeartGardenFestival.com and make plans to join the event in the Spring.