The time it is a changin

GROVETOWN,Ga (WJBF)“Yes it’s just about that time, time for time to travel.

“Daylight savings time is changing,” said Meariam Verner,

Pretty soon this Dixie pig Barbecue clock on the wall is going to need an adjustment because daylight saving time is almost here.

“2 AM Sunday morning,” said Meariam,

“You’re kind of an expert on this,”

“No I’ve just been around a long time to hear this,” said Meariam.

Daylight saving time dates back years decades really do we know what we do with our clocks forward or back.

:”Forward,” said Gisela Dufresne,

“You know that, are you sure?

“Yeah,” Gisela said sounding a bit perturbed.

You spring ahead,” said Raechel Bauman.

Back when I was younger when the time change meant manually resetting all the clocks in the house hey technology does it for you.

“It’s going to be an art that’s going to be lost very soon everybody is so use to their cell phones or digital items,” said Angela O’Hanlon.

Are you going to stay up and watch your phone change?”

“No not at all,” said Carlos Berkel.

“You won’t have to change your phone right but you’re going to try anyway.

“No I ain’t going to try (LAUGHS) It’s going to change automatic,” said Morgan Barrington.

“Yes it does,” said Gisele.

“So it makes it too easy.”

“No it’s fine for an old lady,” she said.

Well this old clock isn’t going to spring forward by its self it will need some changing but not right this second.

‘I’ll do it Monday morning,” said Meariam,

Well there’s plenty of time out there somewhere in Grovetown George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.