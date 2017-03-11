Aiken woman gets new RV for homeless haircut ministry

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — An Aiken woman is thanking the community for its help in getting her a good condition RV she can use to help out the homeless.

Felisha Rheumer has a ministry called “Walking Tall.”

The organization helps out the homeless by giving them free haircuts and a chance to feel great.

Rheumer was using an older RV to do the haircuts, but the vehicle started falling apart.

She recently started a GoFundMe Page for donations to get a new one.

Thankfully, the community’s support came through and Saturday the organization had a blessing ceremony for the new RV.

“It’s not just about a free haircut, it’s about a hot shower, a new change of clothes, new shoes, a toiletry bag. All of these things are donated by the community and we all come together in God’s name to make it happen. We’ve been to 16 states and 27 cities. And we’ve helped 1,004 people so far,” she said.

Rheumer says God is now calling her to open a shelter, but she needs to find the perfect location first.

She hopes to be a running shelter within a year to further help those in need.