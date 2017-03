AUGUSTA (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a missing 64-year-old woman.

Hattie Pearl Taylor was last seen early Saturday morning at her home on Gibson Drive in Augusta.

Taylor suffers from dementia and is known to walk away from her house.

Deputies don’t know what she was wearing when she left.

If you have seen Taylor, please call the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1000.